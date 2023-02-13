Live in the Lou: Songs in the Key of Love to play live at Westport Playhouse

“Songs in the Key of Love” is a romantic musical review featuring Horace Smith, Illy Kirven and a live band. Catch the show February 14, 16 and 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Songs in the Key of Love is a musical celebration of relationships: good, bad and in-between.

Illy and Horace explore all things love this Valentine season. Songs in the Key of Love will leave audiences laughing, longing and loving. Noted local musicians will accompany Illy & Horace; Charlie Meuller- Musical Director/keyboard, Willem Von Hombracht - bass, Dave Black - guitar, Bernard Long Jr. - drums, Brandon Thompson- Reeds and Joe Akers - Brass.