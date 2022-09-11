Live in the Lou: Sweepstakes winner talks VIP experience with Dana DiPiazza

With the help of AEG, Show Me was able to send over 40 viewers to see Carrie Underwood at the Enterprise Center - including one VIP grand prize winner, Becky Carron.

ST. LOUIS — With the help of AEG, Show Me was able to send over 40 viewers to see Carrie Underwood’s Denim and Rhinestones show at the Enterprise Center. Among the large group of lucky viewers was Becky Carron, scoring the only 2 VIP meet and greet tickets in addition to her floor seats.

Dana DiPiazza sat down with Becky to recap a night that Becky calls “one of the best she’s ever had.”

As a Carrie Underwood fan from the country music star’s debut on season 5 of American Idol, it was a full circle moment for Becky. One she says she’ll never forget.

Becky brought her sister along to the VIP meet and greet at Enterprise Monday night, but made the entire experience a family affair. She shared her luck with her two daughters, Lexi and Lainey, as Carrie addressed an autographed photo to each.

To keep up with Dana's Live in the Lou coverage, follow along on social media @DanaDiPiazza and tune in each weekday at 10 am.