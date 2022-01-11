Live in the Lou Sweepstakes: Winners chosen for Carrie Underwood ticket giveaway

Carrie Underwood will perform with Jimmie Allen on Sat. 11/07 at Enterprise Center. Winners must check their email for instructions to retrieve tickets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — After weeks of country classics and trivia, our live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, has announced the first ever Live in the Lou sweepstakes winners, bringing the Carrie Underwood ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ concert ticket giveaway to a close.

AEG is sending 20 of Show Me St. Louis’ loyal, lucky viewers to the show, along with a +1. That’s 40 Carrie fans that will be gifted their tickets through the Live in the Lou ticket giveaway.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Tamie Wood

Katy Randolph

Rebecca Carron

Debra Snee

Janet Williams

Cindy Blasa

Kelly Saggio

Kristi Peer

Lynda Christian

Mary Driskill

Lynne Hardesty

Teri Moore

Cindy Rutledge

Nikki Wilson

Lea Ashby

Andrew Houchin

Jeanie Smith

Dennis Frink

Suzette Scherrer

Terri Kassly

In addition to those tickets, there is one lucky winner who will receive VIP meet and greet passes. This prize also includes a +1.

All winners have been contacted via email to arrange ticket pickup.

Participants are urged to check their email as the VIP meet and greet passes have not been claimed.