Live in the Lou Sweepstakes: Winners chosen for Carrie Underwood ticket giveaway

ST. LOUIS — After weeks of country classics and trivia, our live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, has announced the first ever Live in the Lou sweepstakes winners, bringing the Carrie Underwood ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ concert ticket giveaway to a close.
AEG is sending 20 of Show Me St. Louis’ loyal, lucky viewers to the show, along with a +1. That’s 40 Carrie fans that will be gifted their tickets through the Live in the Lou ticket giveaway.
The full list of winners can be found below.
Tamie Wood
Katy Randolph
Rebecca Carron
Debra Snee
Janet Williams
Cindy Blasa
Kelly Saggio
Kristi Peer
Lynda Christian
Mary Driskill
Lynne Hardesty
Teri Moore
Cindy Rutledge
Nikki Wilson
Lea Ashby
Andrew Houchin
Jeanie Smith
Dennis Frink
Suzette Scherrer
Terri Kassly
In addition to those tickets, there is one lucky winner who will receive VIP meet and greet passes. This prize also includes a +1.
All winners have been contacted via email to arrange ticket pickup.
Participants are urged to check their email as the VIP meet and greet passes have not been claimed.
The concert is Monday, November 7th and tickets are still available for purchase online.