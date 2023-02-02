Live in the Lou: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents 'Side by Side by Sondheim'

The cabaret style revue runs through February 19 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

ST. LOUIS — The Reperatory Theatre of St. Louis Presents Side by Side by Sondhiem - A Musical Entertainment!

The cabaret-style show celebrates legendary composer and lyricist - Stephen Sondheim featuring a variety of Sondheim’s most notable songs, including a collection of rarely performed numbers straight from the cutting-room floor.

Side by Side by Sondheim explores the breadth of Sondheim’s acclaimed career, including numbers from Follies, West Side Story, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Pacific Overtures, Gypsy and more.

You can catch Side By Side by Sondheim – A Musical Entertainment until February 19 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

Get your tickets online at repstl.org.

