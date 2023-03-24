The Repertory Theatre Presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

Don’t miss the train! The plot-twisting masterpiece through April 9 at Loretto Hilton Center at Webster University.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It’s 1934, just after midnight, and a snowstorm has stopped the opulent Orient Express sleeper train in its tracks. A wealthy American businessman is discovered dead, and the brilliant and beautifully mustachioed Hercule Poirot must solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again. Agatha Christie’s plot-twisting masterpiece takes audiences on a suspenseful thrill ride.

The show is now playing at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis through April 9. Don’t miss the train. Get your tickets today at Repstl.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.