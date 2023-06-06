Live in the Lou: Trace Adkins is performing at Cedar Lake Cellars on Saturday

On Saturday, June 10th at the Landing at Cedar Lake Cellars, Trace Adkins will perform his 'Somewhere in America Tour.'

In his 25 year career in country music, Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles and won several awards! You might know him for his top hit, "This Ain't (no Thinkin Thing)."

Located in the heart of Warren County, Cedar Lake Cellars offers visitors entertainment, relaxation and award winning wine! The stunning property truly is a sweet escape. And now, with their recently added venue space, you can see your favorite artists unlike anywhere else! Enjoy a summer night to remember with live music, beautiful scenery and of course delicious food and drinks at Cedar Lake Cellars!

