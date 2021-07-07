Prepare STL holds ‘Living Well Summit’

If it has been a while since you focused on your health and well-being, this summit may be just what you need.

ST. LOUIS — Chief of Staff for STL Regional Health Commission, Riisa Rawlins-Easley, joined Show Me St. Louis on Television Plaza to share the details about a summit being held soon.

Prepare STL is holding the Living Well Summit from Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18. It will feature in-person and virtual sessions on joy and pleasure, grief and loss, and health and wellness.

Visit PrepareSTL.com for more information and to register.

