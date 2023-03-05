LM39 Foundation hosting Athlete Mental Health Awareness Event

LM39 Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides chances and opportunities for youth, on and off the field. Founded by Laurence Maroney, the retired NFL athlete shares he felt called to help the youth in the community by providing resources that he never was exposed to as a kid. Their mission is to help all children not just athletes!
On Saturday, May 6th, at Normandy High School, the LM39 Foundation is hosting an Athlete Mental Health Awareness Event. The festival style event will shed light and focus on mental development along with the physical development of competing. While this event's focus is on athletes, they will be providing resources and vendors that cater to everyone. They want to create a safe space for people to heal and grow.
Learn more at www.lm39foundation.com.