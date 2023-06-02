Loaded Elevated Nachos changes the nacho game!

ST. LOUIS — Loaded Elevated Nachos is a craft-casual establishment devoted to the love of all thing’s ‘nacho,’ by serving delicious and unique nacho creations at the Streets of St. Charles. The nacho hub offers one of a kind dishes like a Toasted Ravioli Nacho Tray, Crab Rangoon Nacho Tray or a Nacho Bar for larger parties.

Monday morning, General Manager, Adriana Houseman, and Kitchen Lead, Kristen Strom, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to share some Super Bowl specials that you will not want to miss when planning your snacks for the big game! Not convinced? Loaded Elevated Nachos is offer $10 catering for Super Bowl Sunday.