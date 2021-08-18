Enjoy gourmet nachos in a fast-casual setting in St. Charles

Loaded Elevated Nachos can be found at the Streets of St. Charles.

ST. LOUIS — There is something about nachos that appeals to lots of people’s taste buds – a crispy, salty chip covered in cheese and toppings.

Now, there is a restaurant dedicated to nachos, and you’ll find it at the Streets of St. Charles.

You don’t need a fork and knife to eat at Loaded Elevated Nachos. Let the chip do the work.

This comes from the same people who own Narwhal’s Crafted Ice, a frozen drink spot located right next door and connected with a window.

One thing they decided to let go of was the definition of nachos.

Some of the chips come from Mission Taco Joint, and others are made in house. There are a couple traditional options on the menu, but most of it is outside the box – like the Toasted Ravioli Nachos using pasta chips or the PBJ Nachos. There are even dessert nacho options.

Loaded Elevated Nachos is located at 1450 Beale St. #130 in St. Charles.