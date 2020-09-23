The Riverside Flea Market is back at the Loading Dock on Saturday and Sunday from 9-5.

GRAFTON, Ill — Attention treasure hunters! There are gems to be found this weekend at one of the region's largest flea markets! We’re talking about the Riverside Flea Market, and this is part of an ongoing segment called Rolling on the River with The Loading Dock.

The Loading Dock in Grafton is both a peaceful environment and a party place. It can be a date night and a family experience. This waterfront wonderland has been around for more than 25 years thanks to the Allen family. Fall is the perfect time to visit this family-run business.

They have been busy with live entertainment, food, drinks, and beautiful weather. River Road is one of the prettiest drives in Illinois this time of year. The Loading Dock's large space is used for events, weddings, ice skating, and this year the Riverside Flea Market. 70 vendors are coming this weekend, September 26 and 27, and they have collectible items and treasures.

Soon, the Loading Dock will turn into a Winter Wonderland. This is a place for everyone, no matter the season.

For more information go to Graftonloadingdock.com or give them a call at 618-556-7950.

