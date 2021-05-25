Loyal to Local: Local 618

Local 618 has dozens of different shirts and sweatshirts, and hats are a best seller.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Two Edwardsville moms are raising families and working other jobs while running a successful clothing and accessories brand for youth and adults.

Being two moms of boys, Brandy Smith and Kelly Schlechte found it difficult to find trendy, affordable clothing for their sons. So, they made it their mission to seek out the hottest trends for boys and young men, and Local 618 was born.

They are currently selling some of their items in three local retailers and hope to add more in the future. You can find them at Jan’s Hallmark, BJ’s Printables, and Loverly Clothing & Textiles in Edwardsville, Illinois.