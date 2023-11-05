Local artist and teacher Tyler Harris talks about the impact of the STL art scene

Tyler Harris, also known as E7tash, is a freelance artist, community muralist, illustrator and teaching artist. Tyler joined Mary onstage and worked on a painting throughout the entire show. Harris shared the impact art has had on not only him, but the impact it has on the community, too. Through his art, he hopes to uplift the community and the youth. Harris is a middle school art teacher, too!
You can find his work alongside Jannesa Williams, a.k.a. Colortripz, for their joint show ‘Channel Orange the Experience’ on Junde 24th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. His work will also be on display at the Angad Arts Hotel from June 2nd – 5th.