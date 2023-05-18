Local author shares empowering book to teach kids to embrace their differences

Thursday morning, author Karley Henderson, joined Mary in studio to share about her new book, ‘Darcy’s Differences.’ She shares this story follows Darcy into her classroom where her teacher and friends show her that everyone is different, no one is the same. They showcase their own differences, so Darcy will understand that different is good, just sometimes misunderstood!



This book touches on different disabilities and physical features while showing children that everyone is different. It teaches young readers to love themselves and celebrate who they are.