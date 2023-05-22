Local author shares latest book 'Walking South City: A Journey Through Historic St. Louis'

"Walking South City: A Journey Through Historic St. Louis" tells of the quirks and gems author Jim Merkel discovered in a 45-mile jaunt through South St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Hidden among the streets of St. Louis’s south side are stories that span centuries.

In the wake of COVID-19, author and journalist Jim Merkel set out on a walk that would take him block-by-block through the tales of history and community in South City.

His latest book, "Walking South City: A Journey Through Historic St. Louis" tells of the quirks and gems he discovered during his 45-mile jaunt through South St. Louis.

On Memorial Day, Merkel has a signing at the Cherokee Caravan in Antique Row at Elders Antiques.