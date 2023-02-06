Local Baker, author creates gluten free baking club for kids

The Gluten Free Baking Club for Kids is a safe and inclusive space for gluten free kids to gain confidence in the kitchen, build community with gluten free peers and bake delicious gluten free treats. They offer monthly baking experiences that include LIVE virtual classes that teach GF kids how to bake their very own gluten free treats using their premium gluten free flour blend.
Friday morning, founder of Stay Gluten Free, Paola Anna Miget, joined Mary in studio to share about her children’s book, ‘Ella Bella Discovers Gluten Free Baking and So Much More.’ You can learn more about her books, flour, and virtual classes by visiting gfbakingclub.com.