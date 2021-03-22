Local bakery celebrates April Fools’ Day with “Toasted Ravioli” treat

It looks like toasted ravioli, but it doesn’t taste like it.

ST. LOUIS — A bakery with locations on both sides of the river really goes all out for April Fools’ Day.

This year, The Cup made a Toasted Ravioli treat! It looks like toasted ravioli, but it doesn’t taste like it. The treat is made of sugar cookie, chocolate cake, graham cracker crumbs, green nonpareils, white chocolate and a fresh strawberry and raspberry dipping sauce.

From March 30 until April 3, you can taste it for yourself or have fun pranking someone.

Toasted Ravioli will be available Tuesday through Saturday, March 30 and 31, and April 1, 2 and 3 at both locations of The Cup – Central West End and Edwardsville, Illinois – until sold out.