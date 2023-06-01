Local business reimagines America's favorite sauces

Halo + Cleaver is locally-owned by husband and wife Rob and Emilie Garwitz who wanted to clean condiments for themselves, their children and other families.

ST. LOUIS — Halo + Cleaver reimagines America’s favorite sauces & condiments that are traditionally loaded with sugar. The STL based company makes super clean and tasty BBQ sauces and Ketchups that have no added sugar and are sweetened naturally with fruit likes apples, pineapples, and bananas! What you get are low sugar sauces that still taste good! All of H+C sauces are compliant with most popular diets including Keto, Whole30, Paleo, plant-based, and others.

Friday morning, co- owners and husband and wife, Rob and Emilie Garwitz joined Mary in studio to share their story. The dynamic duo explained they wanted to clean up America’s favorite sauces and condiments for themselves and their kids. Halo + Cleaver sauces have up to 76% less sugar than comparable sauces, and they shared still taste amazing thanks to a unique recipe that includes fruits like apples and pineapples that deliver a natural and delicious sweetness.