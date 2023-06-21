Local businesses host intimate event for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month

Attend the event on Sunday, June 25th.

Sunday Service is an intimate monthly gathering where wellness practitioners dedicate a space to practicing the tools of intention setting, breathwork, self-massage, and meditation. The event comes due to the collaboration of two businesses. Elevated alignment is an alternative wellness practice, offering integrative massage therapy, energy and breath work. WHITWELL STL is a holistic wellness practice specializing in massage therapy and conscious living. Together the two are hosting this event at Align Massage & Yoga Studio.

While the event happens monthly, this June the event is catered to men’s mental health awareness month. Owner of Whitwell STL, Naomi Janoah and owner of Elevated Alignment, Tonica Tane, joined Mary to share why the need for men’s mental health is so important. Take a look!