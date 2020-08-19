x
Local father writes four books, one for each of his children

Jeremy C. Watson’s books are colorful and full of positivity.

ST. LOUIS — A local dad turned his young son’s beautiful observation into a book made just for him.

Jeremy C. Watson has now written four books – one for each of his children. They are colorful and full of positivity.

The author believes these books could be great tools for teaching kids how to appreciate all the colors around them.

Watson’s books:

  • If The World Was Without Color
  • Dance Izzy, Dance
  • What is Pretty? A Book of Affirmations
  • The Beach

These books are all available for purchase on Amazon. For more information on each book and to learn more about Jeremy and his family, visit jeremycwatson.com.

