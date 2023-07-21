Local filmmaker, Gabriel Sheets, previews ‘NOVA” ahead of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

ST. LOUIS — Our local artist spotlight continues with Gabriel Sheets! The local filmmaker’s piece, NOVA, is set to premier at the St. Louis Filmmaker’s Showcase at the Hi-Pointe Theatre. Sheets joined Mary in studio to share NOVA was inspired by personal experience in the LGBTQ community and recent issues concerning transgender people.

Sheets shares the importance of Cinema St. Louis to the community. Cinema St. Louis is a non-profit organization that hosts the St. Louis International Film Festival, the St. Louis Filmmaker’s Showcase, Q-Fest, and various other film related events throughout the year. Cinema St. Louis brings international cinema to St. Louis audiences while also promoting the works of St. Louis based filmmakers. For Sheets, this organization makes it possible for up-and-coming artists from all backgrounds to have their work shown. You can learn more about the showcase by visiting https://www.cinemastlouis.org.