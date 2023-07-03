Local Foreign use colorful rope and yarn to create fashion

ST. LOUIS — Local Foreign is comprised of fiber artist twin sisters, Ciara and Tiara, who use rope and yarn to create colorful works of art and knitwear for anyone aspiring to spread optimism. Tuesday morning, the two joined Mary in the studio to share about their small business. They explain they first started creating when they realized that the art on your walls and the clothing you wear can positively affect your mood. They wanted to make stuff that not only made them happy but made others happy.