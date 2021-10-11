Loyal to Local: Local Foreign

A women-owned business that sells handmade heirlooms

ST. LOUIS — It’s that time of year again, and many people are getting their holiday shopping started early!

This local company may just give you some gift inspiration.

Local Foreign is a women-owned business that sells handmade heirlooms. Owners Ciara and Tiara started their business at the beginning of the pandemic.

On their Etsy page, you can find earrings, keychains, wall hangings, wreaths, and more. These products are so unique and fun, and their best sellers are their rainbow items.

Along with their Etsy page, they also pop up at markets and events around town.

Follow Local Foreign on Instagram and Facebook to check out where they will be at next if you want to shop in person.