Local Gift Guide: Ansgar Leather Co.

ST. LOUIS — Based in South City, husband and wife duo, Svein and Jill Staaby, create handcrafted leather goods for your everyday adventures. Introducing Ansgar Leather Co! The small business uses premium full-grain leather and intentional craftsmanship to provide their customers with products that are built to last. They offer a variety of wallets, bags, journals and accessories both at their new shop location in South City as well as on their website. The dynamic team explains they offer Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men including the “The Crestone” money bar wallet, coasters, and valet trays. Additionally, they off Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women such as clutch purse, leather patch beanie, or passport wallet.