Local online boutique, Siham, empowering women of all shapes, sizes and scars

Siham is helping women elevate their wardrobes

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — “I was like I mentioned, born and raised in Germany and my mom was a tailor, so I think that is why I had this passion for fashion. I would ask for clothes instead of toys…strange little girl,” says Siham Surgant, also known as Sisi.

The German native found her way to the Lou after meeting her husband. But with her new life in the states, came lots of questions asking ‘where did you get that?!’ It was not long until Sisi stepped up to the runway! The fashionista opened ‘Siham.’ The online boutique helps women elevate their wardrobes with a thoughtful touch of European style.

When you shop Siham, you will find sophisticated, elegant and show stopping pieces! You also will find a message that goes beyond the needle and thread.

“I got very professional at hiding it when I was younger,” says Sisi.

When Sisi was a child, she suffered from a life threatening burn. Throughout her childhood, she shied away from the limelight hoping to keep her scars hidden. But now, this burn survivor is on a mission to show beauty comes in all forms. Siham donates a percentage of each sale to Midwest Children’s Burn Camp to support their mission of helping burn survivors live life without limitations.

The local online boutique also employs models of all backgrounds helping those see beauty in all shapes and scars.

“Right now, I have on the Bethany set, it is a two piece, very comfortable,” says Kanisha Anthony, model. “I get all kinds of compliments as I am walking through the streets.”

Kanisha Anthony is one of the models at Siham. For her, this opportunity is a dream come true.

“When I was younger, I had a dream to model for clothing and I was told, well you could be a model if you weren’t burned. That took away from me and my childhood, so when she offered me this job, it did something for me, not just for fashion but for my mind as well.”

Siham helps women find not only their style, but their confidence, too. A mission that those close to Sisi admire most.

“Siham is my little sister, and I am so happy to be her sister, and I am so proud of her,” says Basma Saoudi, sister of Sisi. “I am so proud of everything she is doing, even though she is younger, she has always been my inspiration.”

“Get out there and be you, I do not care what anyone says, they will stare regardless so you might as well give them something to stare at,” says Anthony.