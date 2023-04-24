Local podcast shares birth stories

ST. LOUIS — The Golden Hour Birth Podcast features Liz & Natalie, two average Midwest moms having authentic conversations surrounding birth stories. They host all different kinds of birth stories because every birth story matters and is uniquely their own. Monday morning, Liz and Natalie joined Mary in studio to share about their mission.

They explain listening to birth stories helps parents-to-be and new parents gain the knowledge needed to be informed and empowered in their own birthing & postpartum experiences. Sharing birth stories and beyond is a powerful way to create community, connection and feel validated. The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or anywhere you listen to podcasts. Learn more at goldenhourbirthpodcast.com.