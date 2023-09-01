Local therapist chimes in on 'Dry January'

Kathryn Beskrowni of Terrace House: A Modern Counseling Space describes 'Dry January' as a means of self-discovery and a time to check in.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — As you consider 'Dry January', or maybe even are struggling with the concept into the second week of the New Year, it is important to show yourself grace.

Monday morning, Director of Therapist Experiences at Terrace House: A Modern Counseling Space, Kathryn Beskrowni, joined Mary in studio to share not only the benefits of sobriety, but advice to gracefully get through the first month of 2023.

She suggests thinking about New Year as a time of reflection and intentions vs. resolutions and goals.

"The New Year has such implication of change. There's this idea of a new year, new me. We're supposed to move into something different and we can so often get trapped in this idea of a goal setting," she says.

Beskrowni describes 'Dry January' as a means of self-discovery and a time to check in.

"If we even just sidestep all of the physical benefits of giving ourselves a little bit of a break from alcohol for a while, moving into a practice like Dry January gives us some structure around building this intentionality."

She also reminds us that 'Dry January' might not be for everyone! A good reminder to be gentle with ourselves in the New Year.