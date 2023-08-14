Local wellness chef shares healthy chicken tender recipe for the perfect back to school meal

Head back to class with the right foods to fuel you and your little ones! Show Me Whole living shares her simple herb crusted chicken tenders and Paleo ranch recipes

ST. LOUIS — Kelly Warner of Show Me Whole Living is a mom of four with a passion for helping busy families live a healthier lifestyle. When not cooking healthy food for her own family, she works as a Paleo recipe creator, small-batch caterer, and private chef for local wellness retreats.

Monday morning, the local chef joined the host of Show Me St. Louis, Mary Caltrider, in the studio to share about her grain-free garlic and herb crusted chicken tenders recipe. Warner explains the recipe is kid-friendly and the perfect back to school meal for a busy weeknight or your kid’s lunchbox. Warner also shared her Paleo ranch dressing. Take a look!

Ingredients:

1 cup avocado oil

1/3 cup full fat canned coconut milk

1 egg

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

*** 1 tsp. dried chives

*** 1/2 tsp. dried cilantro

*** 1/2 tsp. dried parsley

*** 1/2 tsp. dried dill

Learn how to make these yummy dishes by visiting her website www.showmewholeliving.com.