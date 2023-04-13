Local, woman-owned business celebrates award-winning bloody mary mix

Carrie’s Merries elevates the cocktail game with their award winning, low sugar, low sodium, gluten free mix

Elevate your brunch with Carrie’s Merries! Thursday morning, owner and founder, Carrie Zehner shared her bloody mary mix. She explains Carrie’s Merries also just won 3 awards in the industry ,Platinum, gold and silver. The Drunken tomato awards are an annual International award given based on a blind taste test. Carrie also won Platinum for the hot sauce, gold for the mix and silver for the rim salt. All three products submitted won awards.

So, what makes this local, woman-owned business different? San Marzano tomatoes are used because it’s a naturally less acidic tomato. Therefore, no sugar is needed to cut the acid of the tomato. This product is low sugar, low sodium, vegan, gluten free and all-natural! It is perfect for gifts, corporate gifts, showers, and Sunday Funday!