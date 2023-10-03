Locally owned, mamma ran, small business brings customers some ‘luck’ this St. Pat’s Day

Bead & Bandit shares lucky charms, and customizable products

Bead and Bandit is a locally owned, mama ran, small business, handcrafting trendy and affordable jewelry pieces for everyday wear. From the office to date night, coffee or cocktails, these designs are curated to bring a little happiness into each day!

Friday morning, owner Kasey Hartsock, joined Mary in studio to share about her St. Patrick’s Day and spring bling. Hartsock shares she specializes in personalized and custom designs. Designs can include anything from your favorite mantra, bracelet stacks with your kid’s names, or bracelets to help you through a hard time.