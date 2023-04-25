Look and feel your best with Renu Med Spa

How the full service medical spa and hormone clinic is unlike anywhere else

ST. LOUIS — Meet Cheryl Hazen. After working for a local facial plastic surgeon for 12 years, she realized it was time to take a leap of faith. Hazen opened Renu Med Spa. The professional spa offers solutions to improve your outer beauty, while helping feel like your best self. But, what makes this spa so different? It all starts with education.

“For me, when I get to a physician's office, I want to know why,” says Hazen. “I want to teach you why we are going to do something.”

At Renu Med Spa, clients are educated about what treatments or services could be best for their situation. With a transparent and open conversation, patients have an understanding about the science behind their services.

Because at Renu, it is not about changing who you are, but helping restore a healthier you.

They offer a combination of minimally invasive procedures to treat all skin types, services include microneedling, injectables, EmSculpt body contouring, and much more. Their professional staff will customize your treatments based on your specific goals.

However, their client care goes beyond the cosmetics, too. The med spa also offers a hormone therapy clinic. This can include medical weight loss and vitamin nutrition. Whether you are looking for ways to improve your outer beauty, or maybe just ensure you are comfortable and relaxed in your own skin and body, Renu Med Spa is the place for you.

You can plan your visit by scheduling a complimentary consultation. Because here, it starts with the ‘why.’

Learn more at renumedspastl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.