Look out for a new sophisticated scam involving cable services

Ed Herman from Brown & Crouppen is telling us about this new sophisticated scam and how we can avoid it.

ST. LOUIS — A lot of our wallets are feeling a little lighter these days but the Better Business Bureau says to not let that lure you into a bad situation. The organization is warning against what they call a sophisticated scam involving your cable service. Ed Herman from Brown & Crouppen is here to help when it comes to this cable scam, pandemic edition.

The pandemic is not stopping scammers and the latest thing going around is a sophisticated scam with cable. Ed says that this cable scam involves people calling your home and the caller ID will actually have the name of your cable company. They will then mention opportunities to prepay and save or they might say you overpaid and can get a rebate. Ed goes on to say they will then ask for personal information and say that you have to pay for things with a prepaid debit card or a wire transfer. It has even gone so far as someone showing up at your home with literature saying they work for your cable company.

Ed reminds people that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is. Especially if it involves giving away money. Be wary of any telemarketer that calls you directly. Also, lookout for any request for prepaid debits and wire transfers. Those are common techniques used by scammers.

