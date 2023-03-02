Looking for your Valentine? Matched with Love can help!

Matched With Love is a St. Louis-based certified matchmaking and date coaching firm that connects single professionals that are looking for long-term relationships. Friday morning, founder and professional matchmaker, Darci Roberts, joined Mary in studio to share about their services.

Roberts explains the first step is joining their complimentary network of singles. By joining, you have first access to their events, including one at the end of February. If they have a client that is your match, Matched With Love will reach out to you to give you a complimentary introduction