‘Lord of the Wings’ local wing contest going on now

ST. LOUIS — A local wing contest is happening now called Lord of the Wings. This week-long competition pits local restaurants against each other, and a lot of them are offering special wing flavors just for the contest.
The best part? You get to decide whose wings reign supreme by voting for your favorites.
Lord of the Wings is happening now through Sunday, November 15.
Participating restaurants include:
Molly’s in Soulard
314 City Bar
Bootleggin’
Angry Beaver
Salt n Smoke
Alpha Brewery
Wing Runner
Brick River
Sugarfire
MO Bar & Grille
Shaved Duck
Over/Under
Wood Shack