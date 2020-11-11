‘Lord of the Wings’ local wing contest going on now

You get to decide whose wings reign supreme by voting for your favorites.

ST. LOUIS — A local wing contest is happening now called Lord of the Wings. This week-long competition pits local restaurants against each other, and a lot of them are offering special wing flavors just for the contest.

The best part? You get to decide whose wings reign supreme by voting for your favorites.

Lord of the Wings is happening now through Sunday, November 15.

Participating restaurants include:

Molly’s in Soulard

314 City Bar

Bootleggin’

Angry Beaver

Salt n Smoke

Alpha Brewery

Wing Runner

Brick River

Sugarfire

MO Bar & Grille

Shaved Duck

Over/Under

Wood Shack

For more information, follow Lord of the Wings STL on Facebook and Instagram. That is also where you can find a link to vote for your favorite wings.