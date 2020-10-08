St. Louis company turns the grazing board trend into an artform

Liz Ryan loves cheese and built a business around that. It's a grazing board company called Lorraine.

ST. LOUIS — If you could frame food and hang it on a wall, this might be it. Have you ever seen vegetables, cheese, fruit, and crackers look so beautiful? These grazing boards are works of art.

Liz Ryan said, "It's colorful. There's flowers and greenery. It's kind of wow-factor thing I think."

Liz Ryan loves cheese and built a business around that. It's a grazing board company called Lorraine.

She said, “Lorraine is not a person I know. Lorraine was inspired by a snack my dad used to make me and siblings of deli sliced Lorraine cheese with yellow mustard on it.But also Lorraine is a region in France home to all of these cheese making techniques."

Liz has been in the food business for years and fell in love with building charcuterie boards, which typically have cured meats and cheeses, fruit, nuts and honey.

She said, "I noticed on social media this big trend toward grazing boards."

Anything goes with grazing boards, and they can have pretty much anything on it. Liz opened Lorraine one year ago and has made grazing boards for every type of event, even grazing tables for large events before the pandemic. Because of COVID-19 and the fact that most people are planning events like they used to, she created mini grazing boxes that are individually packaged.

She said, "I've had a lot of orders for these individual boxes for Zoom graduation parties where a client will order 60 of them to be delivered to one location. People on the Zoom call will go to pick up their board and go enjoy it while they're on the Zoom call."

For more information, visit lorrainestl.com and check out more on Instagram.