Lou Realty Group gives away free pies

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is just two days away, and a local realty group has helped over 200 families have a little extra on the table this year by the way of pies.

Lou Realty Group invited their clients, family, friends, and entire community to come out and grab a free pie last Friday. It’s located at 4600 Loughborough Avenue.

For more information on Lou Realty Group, call (314) OWN-THIS or visit lourealtygrp.com.

