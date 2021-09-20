Love in the Lou: Introducing Colin O’Brien

With the help of the Facebook group ‘Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL’ and Show Me St. Louis, he may just find a date soon.

ST. LOUIS — Bachelor Colin O’Brien has become an internet sensation.

While looking for a date, he decided to go online and take matters into his own hands. With the help of the Facebook group ‘Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL’ and Show Me St. Louis, he may just find a date soon.

Tomorrow, Show Me St. Louis will introduce you to three women who want to go on a date with Colin. Viewers will have the chance to help play matchmaker and choose which lucky lady he should go on a date with.