Love is Mehndi provides beautifully crafted henna designs for any occasion

Alexis C Austriaco, owner of Love is Mehndi, stops by to fill us in on the art of Henna and Jagua.

ST. LOUIS — The art of Henna has been practiced in Pakistan, India, Africa and the Middle East for over five thousand years. While its role throughout history has shifted, today, it is mainly used in celebration of special occasions. Now, its artistic impact has even made its way to the Lou.

Love is Mehndi is a local business providing beautifully crafted henna designs for any occasion. Weddings, Birthdays, Girls Night and more!

Love is Mehndi offers two mediums with mostly organic and natural ingredients, traditional henna and Jagua.

Henna is traditionally used for Indian weddings as a good luck in marriage. The bride fills her hands, arms, feet and legs with intricate designs and the husband's name is hidden in the design and if he doesn't find it he owes her an expensive gift.

Jagua originates in South America and Mexico, it has been used for centuries by some tribes to stain their bodies and face, as well as a dye for clothing.