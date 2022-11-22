LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season

From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays.

From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.

Sarah Arnosky Ko, the Vice President of Greater St. Louis, Inc. explains the importance of getting this message out to our community.

"Buying local means your money stays local and helps boost our neighbors and our economy," she said. "It’s more than a purchase. It’s helping our neighbors succeed."

To join in on the campaign use #LoveLocalSTL on social media.

For a curated list of local businesses to support this holiday season, and graphics and video to share, visit thestl.com/lovelocalstl.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.