'LoveU2Pieces' fills critical gap in the St. Louis autism community

'LoveU2Pieces' is finalizing summer programming options for families.

ST. LOUIS — Peers are a necessity, rather than a luxury in human development. Yet for many kids, developing and maintaining friendships can be a struggle, especially for those with an autism diagnosis.

LoveU2Peices is a nonprofit located in Webster Groves that was started to fill a critical gap in the St. Louis autism community. The group works with children ages 3 to 17 who benefit from a little bit smaller, slower social environment. The social groups give kids a safe environment to learn and practice new ways to build positive friendships, in an environment grounded in play and fun.

This is their first year offering early childhood programming. As former classroom teachers, they know the importance of social skills, play skills and the ability to self regulate. A 3:1 ratio allows LoveU2Peices to focus on children’s individual needs and goals and leads to success and confidence in the classroom, at home and on the playground.