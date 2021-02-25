Loyal to Local: African Naturals

Support a local store and a non-profit in Nigeria all while buying unique quality products for your mind and body.

Today we are highlighting a beloved local health food store called African Naturals. When you buy from them you are not only supporting people here in St. Louis, but you are also supporting a nonprofit in Nigeria.

In North County and South City, African Naturals has gained a following for its products and the owner’s passion. Nuka Anue wanted to open the store to provide the community with access to products they can’t find anywhere else. Each aisle has something you don’t see every day. It is like a treasure hunt for high-quality products for your mind, body, and soul. Most of the products come from Africa.

The owner says he feels very fulfilled because his staff is very friendly, and they are family-oriented in the community. He shares that he struggled with acne for several years before finding and trying natural remedies. His acne went away without any medication. He believed in the products so much, many of which he grew up using in Nigeria, that he wanted to help others. So, Nuka Anue opened African Naturals on South Kingshighway in 2013. In January of 2021 he opened a second location in Florissant.

Right now, the most popular item at both stores is Sea Moss. It is believed to be beneficial for your immune system and much more. African Naturals also carries a large selection of hair and skin products. They have one of the largest collections of butters for skin, too. The owner carefully selects each and every product because quality matters.

African Naturals also offers local price matching. Nuka Anue says this is not to compete with other stores, but rather to provide his customers with access to products at affordable prices. Also, a portion of your purchase will help provide healthcare in Africa. A nonprofit healthcare clinic in Nigeria is expected to open soon thanks to the generosity of African Naturals.

Mention that you saw this segment on Show Me St. Louis on 5 On Your Side and get 25% off one single item! Visit African Naturals at 4511 S Kingshighway Blvd or call 314-255-4258. Find the second location at 2715 N Hwy 67 or call 314-395-2998. Learn more at ishopnaturals.com.

Loyal to Local: Bijoux Chocolates The chocolate boutique has a mixture of different flavors - some that are seasonal and rotating all the time. ST. LOUIS - Bijoux Chocolates is a local chocolate boutique in Des Peres hand painting chocolate jewels - a combination of science and art.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.