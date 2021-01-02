Loyal to Local: Carrie’s Merries

Carrie’s Merries has made it easy to have a Bloody Mary at home.

ST. LOUIS — Last week, Show Me St. Louis introduced a new daily segment called Loyal to Local. Today, we introduce you to Carrie’s Merries.

If you miss having a Bloody Mary with Sunday brunch, this is for you. Carrie’s Merries has made it easy to have a Bloody Mary at home.

Carrie Zehner started this business back in November of 2020. It started with her Bloody Mary mix, but this isn’t the typical mix you’d pick up at the store.

“It's a Bloody Mary mix made with San Marzano tomatoes and added electrolytes. So, I have been making Bloody Mary’s for friends and family for years. And I just kind of decided that, hey, why not give it a shot,” said Zehner.

The mixes are currently available in subscription box form. She offers the ‘Sunday Funday’ box, which includes a bottle of Carrie’s Merries Bloody Mary Mix, along with two to three additional items to garnish your drink.

Zehner also offers a monthly subscription box that gives you a taste of a different state each month.

“If you do the monthly subscription, I move from state to state. So, last month was Oregon. Next month will be Virginia. And each state, I designed a different recipe around the Bloody Mary, and I support the local businesses along the way in each state. So that's the benefit of the subscription box that you get a different experience each month.”

Of course, she didn’t forget St. Louis. That box is offered all year long.

“What I'm doing is supporting local businesses in the St. Louis area and offering gift sets that that accompany my mix. So, we have different spice rubs and barbecue spices, a mix - just different things that kind of make a meal kit at home.”

The St. Louis box is BBQ-themed and centered around the pork steak.

For more information and to shop, visit carriesmerries.com.