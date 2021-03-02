Loyal to Local: Charcu in the Lou

This luxury charcuterie and dessert board company uses local ingredients.

ST. LOUIS — Lifelong friends Caitlin Browne and Cori Bickford are behind the local business Charcu in the Lou.

These two grew up together and spent many nights together during the pandemic making charcuterie boards and posting photos of the boards on Instagram.

One night, they decided to turn it into a business, and Charcu in the Lou was born.

The luxury charcuterie and dessert board company has only been around for a few months. They launched in November of 2020.

The boards come in a wide range of sizes with artisan meats, cheeses, and crackers. For something sweeter, they offer s’mores boards, birthday cake boards and even a hot cocoa board, which was quite popular this past holiday season.

All of the charcuterie and dessert boards use local ingredients, ranging from Volpi Foods to sweet treats from Made. by Lia in Florissant.

They are doing a Super Bowl board this week, which collaborates with a few local businesses. The ‘Chiefs Kingdom Board’ features popcorn from Papa Bear Popcorn in Ballwin, pretzel bites and honey mustard from Gus’ Pretzels, and cookies from Tweedle Jane’s Bakery.

For Valentine’s Day, they are collaborating with Arch Apparel for something special, too. That is available for pre-order at archapparel.com.

For more information and to place an order, visit charcuinthelou.com. They ask for 48 hours-notice to make sure they have enough ingredients.

Charcu in the Lou is also hosting its first Virtual Charcuterie Workshops on March 10 and March 13. This is where you can learn to craft a charcuterie board of your own from the comfort of your home.

Follow Charcu in the Lou on Instagram for updates and to check out some of the beautiful boards they have created.