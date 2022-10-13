Loyal to Local: Custom statement pieces by 'Be Jewelry'

Gabriela Ramos, owner of Be Jewelry, joins Mary C. in studio to showcase their fall pieces.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Be Jewelry is is a local woman owned business, creating and selling handmade polymer clay jewelry.

Polymer clay is a type of sculptural material that can be molded by hand and baked in the oven.

Each piece from Be Jewelry is designed, mixed, sculpted, baked, sanded, and packaged by hand. The light weight, trendy pieces are suitable for every style, day or night.

Today through Sunday, October 17, Be Jewelry is offering ten percent off orders for Show Me St. Louis viewers! Use code "SMSTL10" at checkout.