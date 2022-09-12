Loyal to Local Gift Guide: All for YOU Medspa & Remy + Rose Boutique

“We always say, if you feel a little bit better when you walk out of our doors and then when you walked in, then we've done our job.” says owner, Robyn Kuhn.

ST. LOUIS — In Oakville Missouri, you will find a self-care spot unlike any other.

Whether you are looking for relaxation or a new wardrobe, All for YOU Medspa and Remy + Rose Boutique are sure to have it!

The med spa offers Botox, dermal fillers, medical facials, body contouring, laser hair removal and medical grade skincare.

Right next door, you'll find Remy + Rose Boutique. The clothing boutique carries fun and affordable women’s clothing, shoes, purses and accessories.

“We always say, if you feel a little bit better when you walk out of our doors and then when you walked in, then we've done our job.” said the owner of both businesses, Robyn Kuhn.

But a place that has people feeling so beautiful, began out of tragedy. Robin’s sister, Tracy, passed away in 2016.

“She and I always talked about doing something like this. And as hard as it was and as much as you aren't supposed to make big changes during the grief stage, I thought this was a perfect way to honor her.” Kuhn said.

In honor of Tracy, Robyn and her team work each and every day to empower women and let them know that they are worth it.

If you’re looking to give to the gift of self-care this holiday season, the boutique and spa is running a special throughout the month.

You can purchase $100 in gift cards at either business, and you'll receive an additional $20 gift card.

For further information, visit allforyoumedspa.com or remy-rose-boutique-llc.myshopify.com.

