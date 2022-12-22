Loyal to Local Gift Guide: City Owl Studios

The local artwork business specializes in watercolor portraits of people, homes and pets.

ST. LOUIS — The Show Me Loyal to Local Gift Guide continued Thursday morning with City Owl Studios.

Owner and artist, Brooke Ladevito, joined Dana in studio to share some of her work. Ladevito explained the simple process. Customers send in a photo, and she creates a watercolor painting directly from the photo.