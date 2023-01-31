Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Disguise the Surprise

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gifts are once again on everyone’s mind. Jewelry is a very popular item to give for Valentine’s Day (including engagement rings). But, the problem is that the shape of a jewelry box is very recognizable, ruining the surprise. Tuesday morning, Founder of ‘Disguise the Surprise’, Duffy Hofer joined Mary in studio to share about her innovative dividers. The dividers slide together around the small box holding it in place inside of a shirt box. She explains it is so easy that anyone can do it. The crafty mom or friend can use the dividers to make a thoughtful gift box full of items that scream “I Love You”.