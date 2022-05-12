Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Gift ideas from Emily Stahl Design Co.

Emily Stahl joined Mary in studio to share her holiday products. Most recently, Stahl added ornaments, hats, tote bags and magnets for the holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Emily Stahl Design Co. is a local lettering artist and graphic designer selling products online and in local shops. Stahl’s pridcts includes prints, cards, stickers, tote bags, magnets and more! Each product is a hand drawn design adding a unique element.

On Monday morning, Emily Stahl joined Mary in studio to share her holiday products. Most recently, Stahl added ornaments, hats, tote bags and magnets for the holiday season. They make great gifts for the holidays and with the tote bags, you can bring your favorite STL designs everywhere you go.

She also sells hand lettered prints, cards, stickers, and pins. Stahl explains her most popular designs are the St. Louis Essentials, Meet Me in St. Louis and Fleur de Lis Words prints. Paper products are available for purchase on Etsy and in a few local shops.

Her collection of licensed women’s fan gear with Lusso Merch and the St. Louis Blues can be purchased online or in store at the STL Authentics store in Enterprise Center. This includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, stickers, magnets and a youth shirt.