Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Golden Gems

ST. LOUIS — Golden Gems is a local, women-owned lifestyle brand that designs and sells products that inspire your inner baddie. All their products exude that mission of empowering you to live unapologetically, take up space and live life on your own terms. With their platform, Golden Gems wants to amplify all voices and causes that align with their mission and values and help support their community of organizations fighting for justice for people of color, for the oppressed, and for marginalized communities by donating a portion of sales each month to a different non-profit.