Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Jewelry from Forai St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Forai (Friends of Refugees and Immigrants) is a local non-profit partnering with resettled refugee and immigrant women to provide dignity, empowerment and community. Their focus is creating home-based income generation for women unable to work full time outside the home. Each year, the nonprofit works with 10-12 women in their Artisan Program where they attend classes and receive training in their workshop, then are sent home with the tools and supplies needed to produce Forai’s jewelry and textiles. These handmade pieces are then sold through local and national retailers, at local pop-up events, and Forai’s online store.